The Graph Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $166.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.00373713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,481.83 or 0.27162774 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,608,700,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,885,229 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

