The Graph Price Up 37.4% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, The Graph has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $195.55 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,608,773,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,840,959,006 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

