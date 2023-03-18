The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $288.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.