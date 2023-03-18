The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall Sells 472 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $6.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,585. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $106.35 and a one year high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Progressive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

