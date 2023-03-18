The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading 4.2% Higher

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.05). 7,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 43,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($2.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 437 ($5.33) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 255.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 0.53.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

