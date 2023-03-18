The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.84) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $782.29.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $40.06.
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.