The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.84) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $782.29.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.19%.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

