The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 181.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,618,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,958. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.