The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 7,790,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

