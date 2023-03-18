The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. 13,152,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,667. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

