Thomas Bushey Sells 75,000 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares in the company, valued at $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bushey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Thomas Bushey sold 54,902 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $102,666.74.

On Friday, December 23rd, Thomas Bushey sold 72,804 shares of Ondas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $121,582.68.

Ondas Stock Performance

ONDS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 780,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,876. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONDS. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 1,103.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,078,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 230,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 117,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Articles

