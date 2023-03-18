Thomasville National Bank Acquires Shares of 919 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $225.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.