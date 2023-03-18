Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.78. 804,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,772. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

