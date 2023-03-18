Thomasville National Bank Sells 324 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.50. 3,235,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,452,396. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

