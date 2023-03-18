THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 1,769,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $105.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 410.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Articles

