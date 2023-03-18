Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $436.65 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $436.65 million and approximately $59.40 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00206994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,525.10 or 0.99961790 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179718 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0445401 USD and is up 4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $88,245,325.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

