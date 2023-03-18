TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.28) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

TIFS traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93.60 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,098. The stock has a market cap of £486.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50).

TI Fluid Systems Increases Dividend

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.01. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

