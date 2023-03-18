Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

