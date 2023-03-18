Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Timberland Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73.
Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.
