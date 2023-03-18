Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,428 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile



Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

