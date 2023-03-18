Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 180456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

