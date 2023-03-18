TomoChain (TOMO) Reaches Market Cap of $57.71 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

TomoChain was first traded on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,112 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TomoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

