Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.43 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00008996 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.43 billion and approximately $28.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033435 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003551 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00208444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,465.39 or 1.00016094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.47072973 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $30,624,838.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

