Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $8.48.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.