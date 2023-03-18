TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,193 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. 2,237,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

