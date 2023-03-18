Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.
Traeger Price Performance
Traeger stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 3,355,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,560. The company has a market capitalization of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.
Institutional Trading of Traeger
About Traeger
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.