Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Traeger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Traeger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.88.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

Traeger stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 3,355,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,560. The company has a market capitalization of $432.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

About Traeger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,787,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Traeger by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,060,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 498,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 510,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.