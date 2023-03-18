TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $761.15.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $21.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $690.90. 571,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,903. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.56. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $772.01.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total value of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

