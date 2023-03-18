Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 240 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.66. 1,642,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,756. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

