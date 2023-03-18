Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

