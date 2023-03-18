Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF makes up about 1.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.75% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after buying an additional 614,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 357,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 266,698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 164,378 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,727,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,337. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

