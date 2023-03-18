Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $948,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 328,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.