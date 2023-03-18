Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $948,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDY stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 328,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.36. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
