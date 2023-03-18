Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

ICE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 6,093,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,373. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

