Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 344 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 4,391,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.