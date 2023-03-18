Triangle Securities Wealth Management Takes $744,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after buying an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 50,141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,964,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $507.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on META. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

