TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.
TriCo Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBK stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 390,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,621. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.
About TriCo Bancshares
TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
