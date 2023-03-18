TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 463,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,835 shares of company stock worth $1,887,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,285,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

