TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 463,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.16. TriNet Group has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,835 shares of company stock worth $1,887,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 402,651 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $16,285,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

