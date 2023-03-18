Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TRN. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Industries Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 242,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

