Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of TSE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

