Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tripadvisor by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,069 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after buying an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,255 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

