TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 3.3%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$36.99 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

