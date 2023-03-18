trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.97.

Get trivago alerts:

trivago Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 4.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in trivago by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in trivago by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in trivago by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 221,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

(Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.