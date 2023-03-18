TrueFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.96 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $91.04 million and $27.96 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,439,601 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 980,390,659.7106754 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10048021 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $38,833,130.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

