Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRMK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Trustmark Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TRMK opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after buying an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,807,000 after buying an additional 79,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

