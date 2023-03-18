TRX Gold’s (TRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
TRX Gold Trading Up 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.83.
TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.
