TRX Gold’s (TRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

TRX Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

