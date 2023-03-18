Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

Shares of TUP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,106. The company has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.24. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.53). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 4,168.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 113,380 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,111,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.