UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
UFP Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ UFPT opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.