UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $60.38 and a one year high of $126.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

About UFP Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,315,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

