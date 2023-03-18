UMA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.98 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007639 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $143.45 million and $12.98 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00366569 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.21 or 0.26643494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

