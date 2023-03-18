UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 1,054 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.29. 363,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.