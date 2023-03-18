UMB Bank n.a. Has $29.92 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

