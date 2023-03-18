UMB Bank n.a. Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

