UMB Bank n.a. Has $8.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,094,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 99,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $237.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

