UMB Bank n.a. Sells 81,506 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,506 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,227,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 255,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 35,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,612.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $99.26 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

